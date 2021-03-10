ENTERCOM has named NEW YORK native JONAH GRISS-BUSH as morning show co-host and content producer for WNSH (NEW YORK’S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK. GRISS-BUSH will join current morning host KELLY FORD on “KELLY FORD IN THE MORNING” effective immediately. GRISS-BUSH most recently worked as a morning show host at HUBBARD BROADCASTING Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS.

“We’re excited about adding JONAH’s fun personality to our popular morning show program,” said WNSH Brand Manager JOHN FOXX. “His experience entertaining audiences as they get ready for their days ahead will set him up for success in his new role, and we look forward to him and KELLY delivering must-listen content to our listeners together.”

“I'm excited to join the ENTERCOM family and honored to be alongside KELLY FORD in my favorite city in the world,” said GRISS-BUSH. “I grew up listening to NEW YORK CITY radio, so to be on these airwaves is a dream come true.”

Prior to ST. LOUIS, where he started in afternoons at HUBBARD Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3), GRISS-BUSH hosted mornings at MAVERICK MEDIA Top 40 KHTH (HOT 101.7)/SANTA ROSA, CA. Previously, he was a weekender on WDAQ (98Q)/DANBURY, CT. His background also includes stints at WXRK (K-ROCK/NEW YORK and as a producer for CBS RADIO from 2010 to 2012, as well as Promotions Assistant for now ENTERCOM sister station WNYL (ALT 92.3, then 92.3 NOW) from 2009 to 2012.

