As the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME continues to reveal the names of this year’s 27 nominees via its FACEBOOK page (NET NEWS 3/9), there are three new additions to the slate of nominees, two earning their second nomination and one landing his first. Longtime BRISTOL BROADCASTING Country WXBQ/TRI-CITIES programmer BILL HAGY earned his second nod. HAGY has remained with the station as a consultant since his retirement in 2019, as well as continuing as an officer of the company's board of directors (NET NEWS 9/12/19).

Another new addition to the list since YESTERDAY's update is HALLERIN HILTON HILL, a veteran of more than 20 years in KNOXVILLE radio and television, and the current afternoon host at News-Talk WOKI. He previously hosted a talk show on WGFX/NASHVILLE from 2003-2005, and is also a singer/songwriter with a WHITNEY HOUSTON cut among his credits. HILL also earned his second nomination.

TODAY’s other newly-revealed nominee is first timer ALLEN JOHNSON (aka Dr. AL ADAMS). Retired SINCE 2004, JOHNSON’s career included stints at WKGN/KNOXVILLE, WIL/ST. LOUIS, WKDA/NASHVILLE, WKRC/CINCINNATI, WEBR/BUFFALO and WHEN/SYRACUSE. He later spent 28 years working as radio broadcasting instructor at North KNOXVILLE’S FULTON HIGH SCHOOL and its station, WKCS.

They join the previously announced nominees that include BOBBY BONES, KYLE CANTRELL, BILL CODY and SHANNON McCOMBS, among others. Fifteen more nominees have yet to be revealed beyond the organization’s voting membership. Members have until MONDAY, MARCH 15th to cast their votes. Winner inductions will take place on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, when both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be honored (NET NEWS 1/4).

