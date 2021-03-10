Farneda

After a year-long battle with pancreatic and liver cancer, ENTERCOM Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO longtime MD JOHN FARNEDA died TUESDAY EVENING MARCH 9th. FARNEDA had also dealt with MS for many years. He died with his mother ROSE, brother LARRY and spouse FANIE by his side. He was 59 years old.

Morning host LIN BREHMER said, “Few people are blessed with the clarity JOHN FARNEDA had for his future. He loved music and he wanted to work in radio. More than that, he wanted to work at WXRT. At COLUMBIA COLLEGE, he told his favorite teacher, TERRI HEMMERT, that one way or another he had to work at WXRT. That was over 40 years ago.”

Longtime on-air host and mentor HEMMERT said, “JOHN FARNEDA is my brother. I adopted him. I’m not the only one. If you knew JOHN, he was your brother too. He was a loving son. He was a marvelous traveling companion. And great to go to a concert with. He was a lot of fun. “

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to the NATIONAL MS SOCIETY or PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK.. The family will have a private ceremony.



WXRT is encouraging listeners, friends, colleagues and all who knew JOHN or his work to share their fond memories of him on the station's social media profiles: Facebook.com/93XRT and Twitter.com/93XRT

« see more Net News