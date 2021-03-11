Coming Next Week

POPULAR SCIENCE is debuting a new 7-10 minute podcast based on a column at the magazine and website.

"ASK US ANYTHING" is hosted by Science Editor CLAIRE MALDARELLI and will post TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS beginning MARCH 16th. The show will tackle common questions from readers like "What is your brain doing while you're daydreaming?," "What is an allergy?," "Can you survive on one food forever?," and "Why don't we grow 10 feet tall?"



POPULAR SCIENCE's "THE WEIRDEST THING I LEARNED THIS WEEK" podcast has been running since 2018.

« see more Net News