Wyoming Affiliates

LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING's BASIN RADIO NETWORK cluster in GILLETTE, WY has signed on for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER remote newscasts. The stations include News-Talk KIML-A-K294BD; Top 40 KAML, Classic Country KLED-A (93.3 THE LEGEND), Classic Hits KDDV (101.5 THE DRIVE), and Country KGWY (FOX COUNTRY 100.7). ROXANNE STUART will be the remote anchor for the stations' local broadcasts.

“Providing local news and information is vital for the success of our radio stations, but it has become increasingly difficult to find the right person for our news department, especially in a smaller market like GILLETTE," said GM TED PIEFFER. " I have known JOEL DEARING for several years and teaming up with VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER was a perfect solution for us. We are able to provide quality newscasts that are current and informative with a professional presentation, thanks to JOEL and VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER.”



”VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER is thrilled to welcome the BASIN RADIO NETWORK to our news lineup," said VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER COO JEN AUSTIN. "GILLETTE, WYOMING has a rich railroad, ranching, and wildlife history, and our anchor, ROXANNE STUART, is the perfect fit to highlight those items in daily newscasts."

