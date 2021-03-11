Andrew Curran Writes Open Letter 'A Covid Vaccine For Radio'

DMR INTERACTIVE President and COO ANDREW CURRAN has written an open letter to radio, entitled " A COVID Vaccine For Radio."

After a year of sustained disruption and personal sacrifice, listening has rebounded, but it hasn’t yet recovered. In many PPM markets, W25-54 PUMM levels remain off by 30% from before the pandemic. Moms are holding their families and their careers together with the same tape they have been using since last March and it’s barely working. Across the country, 40% of W18-49 are currently experiencing anxiety and depression according to the CENSUS BUREAU.

CURRAN said in a statement, “One of the hidden causes of this sustained anxiety and depression is that it was never supposed to last this long. As the recovery accelerates, it’s all about rebuilding listening habits. Market leading brands must offer greater depth and relevance in order to be top of mind and win the occasions necessary to outperform the market.”

According to the letter, as communities prepare to fully reopen for the first time, radio has to re-introduce itself to former listeners, particularly those female loyalists who have been sidelined since last MARCH, working from home and managing distant learning. To read the full letter click here.

