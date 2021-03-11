Jinny & John Laderer: The Next Stage

vCREATIVE co-founder/CEO JINNY LADERER is stepping down from that post, with President/COO SUSIE HEDRICK named CEO. LADERER will transition to President Emerita on APRIL 1st, with co-founder/CTO JOHN LADERER continuing to serve the company in a consultative technical role.



HEDRICK, who joined vCREATIVE in FEBRUARY, 2019, has more than 25 years of experience in media technology and prior to joining vCREATIVE, held executive roles at MARKETRON and WIDEORBIT.



Said HEDRICK, “JINNY and I share a kindred spirit. We both have a strong work ethic and passion for helping people and solving problems. She will continue to have a strong influence on the company as we continue to innovate and grow.”



In her new role of President Emerita, JINNY will attend company executive meetings and industry events, providing

guidance and historical context to ensure that the vCREATIVE legacy continues. JINNY will continue as a board

member for the BFA and an Honorary Trustee for ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA. She remains on the NOMINATING COMMITTEE for the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and will invest more time with the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN organization to help nurture the next generation of strong female

leaders.

Commented LADERER about the transition, “The timing is perfect. While I remain committed to our company, the industry and its people, vCREATIVE is now perfectly positioned for its next chapter under SUSIE’s leadership, which allows JOHN and I the freedom to focus on our next phase of life.”



The LADERERS look forward to spending more time with their six adult children, planning weddings, enjoying

grandchildren, exploring the world, and supporting their many philanthropic interests. JINNY can be reached at jinny@vcreativeinc.com.

