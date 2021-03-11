Eastlan Ratings

EASTLAN RATINGS has added three new markets for spring in CUMBERLAND, MD, PRAIRIE VIEW, TX and SYRACUSE, NY. The upstate NEW YORK market represents a return of long-time subscriber GALAXY MEDIA.



Joked GALAXY MEDIA President/CEO ED LEVINE, “Do you still bring your ‘giant boom box’ to station promotions? Then you should stick with NIELSEN... Face it, it’s time to change. EASTLAN surveys more people and does it for a fraction of the cost. Their research includes all stations. We’ve got to stop letting a vendor dictate to an entire industry. It’s insane and it’s just bad business!”

EASTLAN RATINGS President/CEO MIKE GOULD seconded that sentiment, “ED echoes what many local radio broadcasters are telling us. They’re simply not being heard. Our new initiative is 'Putting Radio First.' Everything we do must be with the intent to help broadcasters tell the true story of local radio’s power. We are willing accept the responsibility to advocate for local radio. We’ll said it before, whether one subscriber or many, we have a moral obligation to present the entire picture of a market.

“We are extremely grateful that broadcasters are willing to commit to our product as our nation begins to

re-emerge. Just another case in point that broadcasters are an optimistic and resilient breed."

The SPRING 2021 books in CUMBERLAND MD, PRAIRIE VIEW, TX and SYRACUSE, NY, will be delivered on JULY

28th.

