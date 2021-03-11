Tait (Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cavs.com)

JOE TAIT, the longtime radio play-by-play voice of CLEVELAND CAVALIERS basketball, died WEDNESDAY (3/10) after battling kidney disease and liver cancer. He was 83.

TAIT, whose career started at WRAM-A/MONMOUTH, IL while attending MONMOUTH COLLEGE, called OHIO UNIVERSITY and INDIANA UNIVERSITY sports and hosted at WBOW-A/TERRE HAUTE before getting the job calling CAVS games on WERE-A/CLEVELAND in the team's debut NBA season, 1970-71. TAIT remained with the CAVS (later on WWWE/WTAM-A) through his 2011 retirement, with the exception of two years when he called NEW JERSEY NETS (1981-82) and CHICAGO BULLS (1982-83) games. In addition, he did play-by-play for CLEVELAND INDIANS baseball on radio and TV for 16 seasons (1973-79 on television, 1980-87 on radio) and also called games for the WNBA's CLEVELAND ROCKERS (1997-2004). He was honored with the NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME's CURT GOWDY Media Award in 2010.

The CAVALIERS issued a statement reading, "The CLEVELAND CAVALIERs mourn the passing of one of our beloved founding fathers and the original, long-time voice of the franchise -- JOE TAIT. From the team’s inception in 1970 through the next four decades, the Basketball Hall of Famer informed, entertained and inspired generations of CAVS fans -- painting a picture of the game with an unmatched mix of passion, precision and humor.

"A dedicated husband and father -- generous with his talent and spirit -- JOE received every major sports broadcasting award there is over the course of his career in Northeast OHIO. And like some of the most legendary CAVALIERS he chronicled, JOE joined them with his own banner hanging in the rafters of ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE.

"A friend and mentor to many over the years, JOE TAIT wasn’t just a member of the CAVALIERS family; he was a part of the CAVS story like no one else and his voice and unique, candid perspective reverberates throughout the team’s history. He will be dearly missed.

"JOE was also famous for his dry wit and his pragmatic view of life and probably wouldn’t have wanted a big, sentimental sendoff. So, to paraphrase the legend, himself -- Let’s not say: ‘goodbye.’ Let’s just say: 'Have a GOOD night, everybody!’"

