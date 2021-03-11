Saturday

The RADIO & TELEVISION NEWS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA will honor Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI with its Freedom Of Information Award and longtime News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES anchor/reporter DIANE THOMPSON with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 71st Annual GOLDEN MIKE AWARDS show on SATURDAY (3/13) at 8p (PT). Two television reporters, FOX O&O KTTV (TV) (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES' TONY MCEWING and NBC O&O PATRICK HEALY, will also be receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards along with THOMPSON.

The show will be virtual this year, streaming via the RTNA's social media accounts on FACEBOOK LIVE, TWITTER, and YOUTUBE.

The annual event honors the best in broadcast journalism on TV and radio stations in SOUTHERN and CENTRAL CALIFORNIA.

