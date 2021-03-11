Fred Jacobs

In his latest blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS shares, "As the saying goes, time flies when you're having fun. That said, the past year has been the opposite of fun, and it sure hasn't flown by. In fact, if anything, it's been more like a nightmarish version of “Ground Hog Day” – without the laughs.

"Most of us feel like we've been feeling the outstretched tentacles of COVID for a lot longer than just one year. And besides, it was never supposed to last this long. My last airplane flight was from LAX to West Palm Beach exactly one year ago. And I haven't set foot on an airplane or in an airport since. That's an amazing change of pace for someone who's has traveled 40 weeks a year for the past 37 years."

