Urban, Guyton

KEITH URBAN will return for a second consecutive year as host of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, and will be joined this year by his CAPITOL NASHVILLE label-mate, MICKEY GUYTON. THE 56th annual show is set for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE, and will air live on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK from 8-11p (ET).

GUYTON is nominated this year in the New Female Artist of the Year category. URBAN, a 15-time ACM winner, is a double nominee this year in the Music Event of the Year Category for his collaboration with P!NK on “One Too Many,” for which he received an additional nomination as the song’s producer. He is also nominated as part of a collaboration with THOMAS RHETT, REBA McENTIRE, HILLARY SCOTT and CHRIS TOMLIN on “Be A Light.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend MICKEY,” said URBAN. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

“Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS with someone I long admired, KEITH URBAN, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” said GUYTON. “As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has always been a home for me, through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Like last year’s show, the 56th ACM Awards will originate from three iconic NASHVILLE venues, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, the RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the BLUEBIRD CAFE. In addition to the telecast, the show will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. Watch a video of URBAN and GUYTON making the announcement here.

