Specials

ENTERCOM is airing a six-episode series of NCAA men's basketball MARCH MADNESS tournament specials produced by its recently-launched BETQL AUDIO NETWORK on several of its Sports stations. "BETQL COUNTDOWN TO TIP-OFF," hosted by "YOU BETTER YOU BET" host NICK KOSTOS, will air MARCH 13-14, MARCH 20th, MARCH 27th, APRIL 3rd, and APRIL 5th on several ENTERCOM stations. Hosts from ENTERCOM stations will also appear on the show, including WTEM-A (980 THE TEAM)/WASHINGTON's TRAVIS THOMAS, WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT's MIKE VALENTI, WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO's DANNY PARKINS, and WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's MARC "MOOSE" MALUSIS.

“The cancellation of last year’s NCAA Tournament will forever be linked to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and how our everyday lives as we knew them were impacted,” said ENTERCOM VP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK. “We’re so delighted to create this series of programming to celebrate the return of this classic tournament and give our listeners a destination for captivating content and the hottest takes surrounding this year’s bracket.”

Stations airing the specials will include WSCR, WEEI/BOSTON, WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA, WJZ-A (SPORTS RADIO 1300)/BALTIMORE, WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, WXYT-A (SPORTS RAIDO 1270)/DETROIT, WORD-A-WYRD-A-W249DL-W246CV (ESPN UPSTATE)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON, KCSP (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY, KXST-A (SPORTS RADIO 1140)/LAS VEGAS, WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9) and WMC-A (SPORTS TALK 790)/MEMPHIS, WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI, WSSP-A (1250 AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, WWL-A-F/NEW ORLENS, KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and KMTT-A (910 ESPN)/PORTLAND, WRNL-A (SPORTSRADIO 910 THE FAN)/RICHMOND, WROC-A-W239BF (ESPN ROCHESTER)/ROCHESTER, NY, KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO, KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO, WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON, and KFH-A-F/WICHITA.

« see more Net News