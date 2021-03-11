Big Little Change

If you subscribe to a podcast in APPLE's podcast app, you'll soon notice a change: That button won't call it "subscribe" anymore. The word is now "follow," and what that portends for podcasting, why the change is being made, and what that means for podcasters is the subject of STEVE GOLDSTEIN's latest AM/FM/PODCAST column for ALL ACCESS.

In the column, GOLDSTEIN explains the change and what the future holds for actual paid subscription models in podcasting, how that fits in the changing media world, and what podcasters should be saying about it on their podcasts. Read the whole thing by clicking here.

