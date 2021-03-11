Testing Ordered

A dispute over allegations that a CONNECTICUT low power FM interfered with full-power stations has resulted in the FCC ordering testing to address interference complaints from two other stations.

NEW RIVER COMMUNITY CHURCH LPFM WYPH-LP/MANCHESTER, CT was initially found to be interfering with second-adjacent channel RED WOLF BROADCASTING Classic Rock WDRC-F (102.9 THE WHALE)/HARTFORD, and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS also complained of interference to its Classic Rock WAQY (ROCK 102)/SPRINGFIELD, MA. However, NEW RIVER responded that the Media Bureau should not have accepted the interference complaints submitted by RED WOLF because they were actively "solicited and scripted," and submitted interference studies from its engineering consultant to show that no interference to WDRC was coming from the LPFM and suggested that the Commission either accept that study or allow it to conduct on-off tests to prove that the station does not interfere with the second-adjacent signals.

After a back-and-forth series of filings, SAGA joined in with a complaint agreeing with RED WOLF that the LPFM had installed a different antenna than specified in its application for a construction permit, which NEW RIVER contended it disclosed in its license application three years earlier. The Commission ultimately denied and dismissed the complaints but required NEW RIVER and RED WOLF to jointly perform on-off tests to see if the LPFM is interfering with the full-power signals.

The FCC also has proposed a $1,500 fine against FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH, INC. for a late license renewal application for W204BG/EFFINGHAM, IL.

