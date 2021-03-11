for KING & COUNTRY

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning band for KING & COUNTRY will give fans a special 1-hour full-length concert performance called "for KING & COUNTRY THE LIVE CONCERT FILM" on Thursday, March 25th at 8PM eastern. This filmed-as-live sold out concert event will be an exclusive perspective of their BURN THE SHIPS ARENA TOUR available exclusively on the band's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages. for KING & COUNTRY's JOEL & LUKE SMALLBONE shared, "We've really missed performing and seeing all of you over the last year. So, on March 25th we'd like to invite you to share what was our last sold-out arena show before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world." Then, on Friday, March 26th the band will release Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations). The seventeen song project will feature guest appearances by DOLLY PARTON, TIMBALAND, TORI KELLY, KIRK FRANKLIN, and LECRAE.

« see more Net News