More nominees have been announced for the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME, which has been revealing the names of this year’s 27 nominees one at a time via its FACEBOOK page this week. There are six new additions to the slate of nominees, including CUMULUS WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON) and WESTWOOD ONE morning host MARTY McFLY, who has been nominated for the fifth time.

McFLY’s radio career spans more than 35 years, 29 of them in TENNESSEE. In addition to his duties with CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE, he also hosts an afternoon show on WGSQ (THE COUNTRY GIANT)/COOKEVILLE, TN.

Other newly-named nominees are: CHATTANOOGA-based traffic network owner/reporter COMMANDER CHUCK JOHNSON; WNSR/NASHVILLE GM TED JOHNSON; WFTZ/MANCHESTER’s EDWARD KNOTT; WFWL and WRJB/CAMDEN GM RON LANE; and former WAKM/FRANKLIN owner (and current air personality) TOM LAWRENCE.

See our three previous stories on the other nominees BILL HAGY and more here, BOBBY BONES, BILL CODY, KYLE CANTRELL and more here and SHANNON McCOMBS here. Nine more nominees have yet to be revealed beyond the organization’s voting membership.

Members have until MONDAY, MARCH 15th to cast their votes. Winner inductions will take place on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, when both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be honored.

