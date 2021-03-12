Jazzy 107.5

H. HAWAII MEDIA Smooth Jazz JAZZY 107.5/HONOLULU returns the sound to the islands.

Commented H. HAWAII MEDIA owner GEORGE HOCHMAN, “With our new JAZZY 107.5, we are proud to be bringing back smooth jazz to HONOLULU and all the islands.”

Added SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK founder ALLEN KEPLER, “We are thrilled to be working with GEORGE and his team in HAWAII. Smooth jazz fills a very nice lane in the radio market, securing a unique position for advertisers and bringing a high-quality music format back to the market."



The SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK was founded in 1991 as a consultancy, advising smooth jazz radio stations and developing the radio format worldwide, working with over 100 stations since its incarnation. Its programming is currently heard on over 50 radio stations and streams worldwide.

