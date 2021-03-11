Pharrell Williams & Pusha-T

iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK,VA Hip-Hop and R&B WOWI (103 JAMZ) and R&B WHBT (92.1 THE BEAT), presented PHARRELL WILLIAMS and PUSHA-T with the first ever “7CITIES ICON AWARD.”

It was a part of the fourth annual “BEST OF THE 7CITIES” contest. Both artists are from the NORFOLK area.

PD DJ FOUNTZ said, "These two have been in the public eye representing VIRGINIA and the 757 for a long time. They know that the people here are proud of them, so as program director of the stations, I feel that it’s only right that we officially give them their flowers while I have the opportunity to do it.”

For the past four years WOWI and WHBT have held the “BEST OF THE 7CITIES” contest in search of the best local talent and businesses in the NORFOLK area. They honor the winners with a “BEST OF THE 7CITIES” award. Some of the categories include Best Barbershop, Best Soul Food Spot, Best Local Athlete, and Best Pastor.

Nominees are submitted by the listeners and winners are also chosen by the listeners based on the finalists in each category. You can view PHARRELL and PUSHA-T’s acceptance speeches here.

