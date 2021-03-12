-
All-Female Crew To Call Golden State Warriors Game On KGMZ (95.7 The Game)/San Francisco
March 12, 2021 at 5:17 AM (PT)
The radio broadcast of the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS' game against the CHICAGO BULLS on MARCH 29th on ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO will be handled by an all-female broadcast crew in honor of WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT MONTH.
THE GAME's morning co-host KATE SCOTT will call the play-by-play, with former UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN and SACRAMENTO MONARCHS coach MARY MURPHY and NBC SPORTS BAY AREA WARRIORS reporter KERITH BURKE as analysts. BURKE will host the pregame and postgame shows; Regular announcers TIM ROYE and TOM TOLBERT will get the day off.