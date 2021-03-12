Hyde (Photo: Hyde via VPR)

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO's first News Fellow under its Diverse Voices Initiative will be MARLON HYDE, soon to be a graduate of SAINT MICHAEL'S COLLEGE. HYDE will join VPR in late MAY for the year-long fellowship.

In a report at VPR's website, HYDE, who worked for REPORTING MOROCCO while studying abroad in 2020, said, “Storytelling is incredibly important to me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO as a news fellow.”

VPR VP/News SARAH ASHWORTH added that HYDE's "reflections on growing up in a family of storytellers makes clear he understands the power of stories to connect people. We’re excited for him to join our newsroom as a reporter to cover some of the most pressing issues in our state and improve and expand our coverage of all communities.”

