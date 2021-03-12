McCown

Former ROGERS Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORONTO and syndicated "PRIME TIME SPORTS" host BOB MCCOWN is returning to TORONTO-area radio, co-hosting a show with JOHN SHANNON on ELLIOTT KERR (8159203 CANADA LTD.) News-Talk CKNT-A (SAUGA 960 AM)/MISSISSAUGA, ON. The new show, starting MONDAY (3/15), will air weekdays at 6p (ET). SHANNON was a regular co-host on MCCOWN's show on THE FAN.

MCCOWN hosted "PRIME TIME SPORTS" in syndication across CANADA starting in 1989 and was added at THE FAN when it flipped to all-Sports in 1992, staying with the show (except for a brief stint in mornings) through 2019. He has been hosting a podcast since exiting ROGERS.

Pleased to announce our return to terrestrial radio! John Shannon and I will be on @sauga960 weekdays at 6 pm...starting Monday! Same show...same bad attitude!!! — Bob McCown (@FadooBobcat) March 10, 2021

