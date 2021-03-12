Sparrow

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted media veteran NICKY SPARROW from Market President for iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE to SVP/Multicultural Sales for the Markets Group. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading multicultural ad sales revenue for the Markets Group division. Based in JACKSONVILLE, SPARROW will report to President of Multi-Market Partnerships JULIE DONOHUE.

“As the leader in audio, it’s important to ensure that our markets represent the growing multicultural communities we all live in and that we continue to reach and connect with diverse audiences,” said DONOHUE. “NICKY continues to demonstrate strong leadership skills and with her expansive experience, expertise in sales, and vision for creating an innovative, strategic focus on our multicultural audiences, I am fully confident she is the person to lead our multicultural sales efforts.”

“I’m thrilled for this next step in my career,” said SPARROW. “I’ve been with iHEARTMEDIA for more than 20 years, and I can’t wait to take my experience and strong relationships with partners and advertisers to further deliver and create innovative and effective multicultural opportunities for our consumers that will not only grow our portfolio of assets but represent and truly connect with our diverse audiences.”

Even with her new duties, SPARROW will continue to volunteer as a Presenter at the MEDIA SALES INSTITUTE mentorship program for HBCU students and will be a board member for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL as well as on the board of FIRST TEE OF NORTH FLORIDA.

« see more Net News