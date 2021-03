Hoot

ALL ACCESS congratulates Country artist and season 17 winner of NBC-TV's "THE VOICE," JAKE HOOT, on his recent marriage to wife, BRITTNEY HOYT. According to PEOPLE.com, the couple tied the knot on SUNDAY, MARCH 7th at SADDLE WOODS FARM in MURFREESBORO, TN.

Soon after their nuptials, the couple jetted off to CANCUN for their honeymoon.

« see more Net News