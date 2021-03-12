Top 'Album Of The Year Winners' Throughout Grammy History (Shutterstock.com)

In honor of The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airing this Sunday (3/14) on CBS (8p ET), BILLBOARD has ranked all 61 winners of THE RECORDING ACADEMY's "Album of the Year" Award and how they stack up against each other. Among the Top 5 are: #5 BEE GEES & VARIOUS ARTISTS, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER SOUNDTRACK, #4 MICHAEL JACKSON, THRILLER (1984), #3 LAURYN HILL, THE MISEDUCATION OF LAURYN HILL (1999), #2 THE BEATLES, SGT. PEPPER'S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND (1968), and #1 STEVIE WONDER, INNERVISIONS (1974)

BILLBOARD not only ranks the albums, but also examines each winners competitors in the category for the year and suggests potential albums completely left out of the nomination list. For a complete list of all rankings, click here.

« see more Net News