Keywee Changes Name

KEYWEE, the world's first Language Optimization Platform, has changed it's name to ANYWORD, but officials say not much has changed within.

According to a company statement, "It was time. We wanted to better reflect how we serve our publisher and growth marketing customers – by delivering and optimizing the most effective messages for any audience, any product, any format, using any word."

"What does this change mean? Other than a new name and logo, not much. We’re still dedicated to serving the growth marketing and publishing communities, and we look forward to developing new, innovative products and sharing our insights and expertise with you — but now, we’ll be doing that as ANYWORD."

To test drive ANYWORD click here.

