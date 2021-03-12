Gatlin

Country artist LARRY GATLIN says he has tested positive for COVID-19. GATLIN received his second dose of the MODERNA vaccination on MARCH 4th, and four days later, claims he tested positive for the virus. His symptoms are minor, and include a cough, drainage and fatigue, according to a press release.

"At this moment I feel like LOU GEHRIG when he said, 'Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth,'" GATLIN told FOXNEWS.COM. "I feel like I have a cold, and not even a bad cold at that. I even hit a few golf balls before dinner.

"To you who have been terribly sick or have lost friends or loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you," he continued. "I have a lot of character flaws and defects you can pray about if you want to. Instead, please join me in praying for our friends and neighbors who have suffered and are still suffering, and for our country."

GATLIN will appear live on FOX & FRIENDS TOMORROW (3/13) morning at 8:20a (ET) to talk about his experience with the virus. He'll also appear on the FOX NEWS CHANNEL's "FOX Report" on SUNDAY, MARCH 14th at 5p (ET).

