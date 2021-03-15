A Free Virtual Concert Produced By 95X/Syracuse

CUMULUS Alternative WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE has put together another "BINGE THIS FEST" set to take place on SATURDAY, APRIL 10th with the following lineup: ONR; MAGGIE LINDEMANN; WEATHERS; NOTHING,NOWHERE.; THE BAND CAMINO; THE STRUMBELLAS; GRANDSON; ROYAL BLOOD; BLACK PUMAS; GROUPLOVE; MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA; I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME; THE OFFSPRING; GLASS ANIMALS; AJR and CAGE THE ELEPHANT.

WAQX PD JOE DETOMASO said, "We’re so excited to be able to bring you another BINGE THIS FEST! 16 bands all for free at 95x.com and you don’t even have to get off the couch!”

The virtual concert experience begins at 7p (ET) on APRIL 10th at 95x.com.

