ALL ACCESS Christian Format Editor and former WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAY-FM/NETWORK PD TODD STACH is launching a consulting and coaching service, BEYOND 615.



STACH brings more than 25 years of radio industry experience to help build confidence in you, your team and your brand. His expertise includes radio consulting, talent coaching, new artist preparation and promoting record label projects.



Added STACH, “Without artists, there would be no labels. Without labels, there would be no songs. Without songs, there would be no radio stations. We truly do need each other.”

