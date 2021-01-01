The Drive's Year Long Celebration Starts March 15th

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO is launching a year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration with a special day-long feature TODAY, (3/15).

WDRV Dir. of Content/Branding ROB CRESSMAN said, “In honor of what is widely recognized as the ‘first day of THE DRIVE,’ we are excited to turn back the hands of time and relive CHICAGO’s soundtrack from MARCH 15th, 2001, precisely as it came out of the speakers two decades ago. We have unearthed the music log from that special day and will endeavor to recreate much of the excitement and enthusiasm that accompanied the launch.”

Starting MONDAY morning at 7a (CT), THE SHERMAN & TINGLE SHOW will replicate the station’s launch by playing

“Lakeshore Drive” from ALIOTTA HAYNES JEREMIAH, and then playing the music log from MARCH 15th, 2001 all the way until midnight. SHERMAN & TINGLE will welcome WDRV's original morning host STEVE DOWNES for his personal take on THE DRIVE’s early days.

The first voice on WDRV, BOB STROUD, will add his memories of THE DRIVE in 2001 and the twenty years that have followed. In addition, each hour of the day will include opportunities to win limited edition, commemorative

20th Anniversary Merchandise from THE DRIVE.

CRESSMAN added, “We look forward not only to MONDAY’s musical retrospective, but also to the year ahead as we celebrate all that has made THE DRIVE synonymous with CHICAGO over the past twenty years.”

