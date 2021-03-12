Sold

OZARK MEDIA, INC. is selling Hot AC KFLW ((98.9 THE FORT)/ST. ROBERT, MO to BENNE BROADCASTING OF THE OZARKS, LLC for $250,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, ZIA BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling News-Talk KACT-A and Country KACT-F/ANDREWS, TX to JESSICA REID's ANDREWS BROADCASTING COMPANY INC. for $80,000.

Requesting STAs were EDI MEDIA, INC. (KWRM-A/CORONA, CA, temporary location to save license after losing licensed site) and iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (KWSX-A/STOCKTON, CA, emergency antenna with reduced power at night due to tower wiring and cabling failure).

And MT. SAN ANTONIO COMM. COLLEGE DISTRICT has applied for a Silent STA for KSAK/WALNUT, CA due to "lack of student participation from mandated school closure, and a recurring equipment failure at our transmission site,"

