Block Or Charge?

REX CHAPMAN, the former basketball star who has in recent years become one of the most prominent personalities on TWITTER, is launching his own podcast.

"THE REX CHAPMAN PODCAST," co-hosted by actor and fellow KENTUCKY native JOSH HOPKINS, is being produced by BASKETBALLNEWS.COM and NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS and is scheduled to launch TUESDAY (3/16), with a trailer posted in advance of the launch. CHAPMAN, who co-hosted UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY men's basketball pregame radio shows until shifting to new media content for rightsholder JMI SPORTS in 2020, has amassed over a million followers on TWITTER with retweets of funny or inspiring videos along with commentary, and has hosted an ADULT SWIM series based on his "BLOCK OR CHARGE?" tweets.

« see more Net News