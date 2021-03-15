-
'The Rex Chapman Podcast' Sets Tuesday Debut
March 15, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
REX CHAPMAN, the former basketball star who has in recent years become one of the most prominent personalities on TWITTER, is launching his own podcast.
"THE REX CHAPMAN PODCAST," co-hosted by actor and fellow KENTUCKY native JOSH HOPKINS, is being produced by BASKETBALLNEWS.COM and NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS and is scheduled to launch TUESDAY (3/16), with a trailer posted in advance of the launch. CHAPMAN, who co-hosted UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY men's basketball pregame radio shows until shifting to new media content for rightsholder JMI SPORTS in 2020, has amassed over a million followers on TWITTER with retweets of funny or inspiring videos along with commentary, and has hosted an ADULT SWIM series based on his "BLOCK OR CHARGE?" tweets.