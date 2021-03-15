Chase Murphy Moves On

ENTERCOM Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT)/HOUSTON PD CHASE MURPHY and the company part ways. He joined KHMX when it was still owned by iHEARTMEDIA (NET NEWS 2/6/17). MURPHY will immediately begin to explore new opportunities.

MURPHY, who also did middays at KHMX, told ALL ACCESS, "I've been here for a little over four years and have really enjoyed working with the whole ENTERCOM team. Going forward, I want to do something innovative and remarkable and groundbreaking. If you are looking for someone with a healthy, consistently winning track record of ratings success, I'm your guy."

Previous stops include being OM at iHEARTMEDIA/SAN ANTONIO for five years and OM at ENTERCOM/GREENVILLE, SC for six years. Reach CHASE at chasemradio@yahoo.com.

