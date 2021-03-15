Whitehead

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to GRASSROOTS PROMOTION Managing Partner and co-owner NANCY TUNICK on the loss of her husband of 29 years, SCOTT WHITEHEAD, who died suddenly on FRIDAY, MARCH 12th. WHITEHEAD served as business manager for the NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS and their other venture, FanTheJam.com. He was also a musician, songwriter (formerly signed to ACUFF-ROSE), producer and manager, and a former member of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD-nominated Country duo HOMETOWN NEWS, which scored two charting singles, “Minivan” and “Wheels,” on VFR RECORDS in 2002.

Prior to his music career. WHITEHEAD served for eight years in the NAVY flying the F/A-18 Hornet, including missions over IRAQ. He is a graduate of the NAVAL FIGHTER WEAPONS SCHOOL.

In addition to TUNICK, WHITEHEAD survivors include the couple’s two teenage children, and an adult son from a previous marriage. No immediate funeral services are planned. The family hopes to host a celebration of his life in the summer or fall, when it is COVID-safe.

