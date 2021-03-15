Gunner

WIVK/KNOXVILLE’s TED “GUNNER” OUSLEY and longtime KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY morning host RANDY MILLER (who got his start in KNOXVILLE radio) are among the final round of nominees of the 27 selected to vie for a spot in the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME this year. Other recently-announced nominees are: 35-year WDIA/MEMPHIS veteran BOBBY O’JAY; JOHN POWELL, whose resume of SPARTA, TN stations includes WSMT-A, WSMT-F, WUCR, WTZX and WRKK; WCLE/CLEVELAND, TN’s TOM ROWLAND; play-by play sports announcer and 20 year veteran of the VOL NETWORK RANDY SMITH; and WWTN (SUPERTALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE afternoon host PHIL VALENTINE. Two more nominees are still to be announced.

Both GUNNER and MILLER are among those earning their first nomination this year. After previous stops at WBCR/MARYVILLE, TN and WNFX/KNOXVILLE and WOKI/KNOXVILLE, GUNNER has been the afternoon host at WIVK for the past 25 years. MILLER began his career at KNOXVILLE stations WBIR, WATO, WIVK, WKGN and WNOX before moving on to jobs in RICHMOND, PITTSBURGH, CHARLOTTE, CINCINNATI and ATLANTA. In KANSAS CITY, he worked at KKCI and later did two stints in mornings at KBEQ, first when it was Top 40 and later 12 years as host under its current Country format before moving to TV. He currently runs the KC-based advertising agency BRAINSTORM MEDIA and hosts a weekly podcast and the weekly syndicated radio show, “The National Defense.”

See our four previous stories on this year’s nominees here. Members have until MONDAY, MARCH 15th to cast their votes. Winner inductions will take place on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, when both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be honored.

« see more Net News