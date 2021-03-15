Must Attend

Ever wanted to spend less time on Social Media but still create real impact? Make sure that you connect with BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP's upcoming free webinar this coming THURSDAY, MARCH 18th 1p (ET), 10a (PT) and 6p (CET) featuring Social Media expert LORI LEWIS.

The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON and LORI LEWIS, and is entitled “Spend Less Time On Social Media, Create Real Impact.” It's the tenth in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world, and will cover:

•Learn high impact tactics that take the least amount of effort and generate the greatest results

•CLUBHOUSE – How should you be using it

•Why you need a content strategy and why style matters

•Plus, LORI will answer your questions and more.

To register click here. https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/GlobalWebinar. The webinar will be simulcast on CLUBHOUSE.

For more information reach out to SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600. Follow ANDREAS SANNEMANN, KEN BENSON and LORI LEWIS on CLUBHOUSE.

