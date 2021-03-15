63rd Grammy Awards

Last year, it was a BILLIE EILISH sweep. And while this year, while EILISH's "I Want Everything" was winner for RECORD OF THE YEAR, the other major GRAMMY awards were spread around. Aside from the teen phenom, TAYLOR SWIFT (ALBUM), H.E.R. (SONG) and MEGAN THEE STALLION (NEW ARTIST) grabbed the four major categories at last night's 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS, carried live on CBS and hosted by TREVOR NOAH, but it was BEYONCE who stole the show. For ALL ACCESS' complete live blog of the show, go here.

QUEEN BEY, who was not one of the 22 performers even though topping the field with nine nominations, won four honors during the evening, including BEST RAP SONG and BEST RAP PERFORMANCE with MEGAN THEE STALLION for "Savage," as well as one for BEST R&B PERFORMANCE ("Black Parade") and another with daughter BLUE, BEST MUSIC VIDEO for "Brown Skin Girl." Those took her to a total of 28 GRAMMYS in her career, the most ever for a female.

Other performers included the debut of ANDERSON .PAAK and BRUNO MARS' SILK SONIC, BAD BUNNY, BLACK PUMAS, CARDI B, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, DABABY, DOJA CAT, EILISH, MICKEY GUYTON, HAIM, BRITTANY HOWARD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LIL BABY, DUA LIPA, CHRIS MARTIN, JOHN MAYER, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MAREN MORRIS, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, HARRY STYLES and SWIFT, most of them also nominees.

For a complete list of winners, go to grammy.com.

