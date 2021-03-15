His Dad And The Cup

Former BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE evening host ZAK BURNS' father used to play hockey, and BURNS, under his real name ZAK KINDRACHUK, has kicked off a podcast taking off from that fact to interview some of hockey's biggest names of the '70s.

"MY DAD USED TO PLAY HOCKEY" has debuted with KINDRACHUK interviewing one of his father OREST KINDRACHUK's PHILADELPHIA FLYERS teammates, legendary enforcer DAVE SCHULTZ, who reveals how he actually hated the fighting that became his (and the STANLEY CUP winning mid-70s FLYERS team's) trademark, and the personal problems that arose thereafter. Upcoming episodes of the weekly show will feature former FLYERS goalie BERNIE PARENT and WILLIE O'REE, the first Black player in the NHL whose number was recently retired by the BOSTON BRUINS.

Before KIRO, BURNS/KNDRACHUK hosted at ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KXL/PORTLAND and ENTERCOM News-Talk KMBZ-F/KANSAS CITY and produced at KIRO, BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, CBS RADIO Talk WXRK-WFNY-F (92.3 FREE FM)/NEW YORK, and PRESS AC WWZY (THE BREEZE)/LONG BRANCH, NJ. Hear the podcast at APPLE PODCASTS here and at SPOTIFY here.

