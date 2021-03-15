Seger Fans

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX (94.7)/DETROIT’s BIG JIM’s House Morning Show aired BOB SEGER’s first ever recorded song, “The Lonely One” today at 8a.

SEGER originally recorded the song, which was about the same girl he wrote about in his big hit, “Night Moves” back in 1961. It was recorded with a band called “THE DECIBELS” while SEGER was in High School.

