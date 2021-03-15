Parmalee (Photo: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS' PARMALEE, who earned the #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "Just The Way," featuring WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' BLANCO BROWN.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres./Recorded Music, NASHVILLE JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

Additional kudos to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER, Dir. of National Promotion JENNIFER SHAFFER, and Dirs./Regional Promotion CAIT GORDON, BRITTANY PELLEGRINO-PITTMAN and KENDRA WHITEHEAD.

« see more Net News