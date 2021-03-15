Trial Coverage

With the trial of former MINNEAPOLIS Police Officer DEREK CHAUVIN for the killing of GEORGE FLOYD approaching, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS is launching a podcast dedicated to coverage of the proceedings. "IN FRONT OF OUR EYES" will debut on MARCH 24th with a trailer released TODAY.

The show, hosted by NINA MOINI and BRANDT WILLIAMS along with reporters RIHAM FESHIR and JON COLLINS ("74 SECONDS"), will begin with three episodes retelling the story of FLOYD's life and death and will set up the trial coverage. The show will post ongoing updates every SATURDAY during the trial.

