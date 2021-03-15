Erickson, Kaye

COX MEDIA GROUP has rearranged its lineups at News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA and News-Talk WOKV/JACKSONVILLE to fill the gap left by the death of RUSH LIMBAUGH.

At WSB, ERICK ERICKSON will move from afternoons to LIMBUGH's noon-3p (ET) slot, with 6-8p host MARK ARUM assuming ERICKSON's afternoon hosting position for 4-7p, with PREMIERE's SEAN HANNITY's live hour continuing 3-4p and the delayed HANNITY moving up to 7-9p.

At WOKV, MARK KAYE will extend his show to noon-3p, with FOX NEWS RADIO's BRIAN KILMEADE airing 9a-noon. KAYE presently airs 10a-noon with KILMEADE on 9-10a and 6-8p.

The changes at both stations go into effect on MARCH 22nd.

ERICKSON said, “I would never have gotten into radio without encouragement from RUSH

LIMBAUGH who has been gracious over the years with a lot of great advice and guidance. It was an honor to fill in for him on his show, and it is overwhelming and humbling to move

into the slot RUSH occupied with such distinction for so long. I appreciate and intend to live up to the responsibility that comes with this time slot.”

ARUM said, “When I was hired at 95.5 WSB over 23 years ago, I could never have envisioned that I would ever get the opportunity to host a drive time show on the best News & Talk Station in the nation. It’s a cliché, but this is truly a dream come true. I invite all of Metro ATLANTA and North GEORGIA to get all the news, weather and traffic they need, and the entertainment they want every afternoon with me and my pals on 95.5 WSB, ATLANTA’s News and Talk.”

KAYE said, "As a life-long fan of RUSH LIMBAUGH, I am still adjusting to a world without his voice. Producing a daily show in 'RUSH's timeslot' is a daunting task for any broadcaster, but I am grateful to the leadership team at CMG and 104.5 WOKV for placing their trust in me. With the audience's help I promise to do my best to keep RUSH's spirit, energy, and unique brand of conservative entertainment alive. This is an incredibly bittersweet opportunity."

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to elevate internal CMG talent to these critically essential dayparts on our News-Talk stations,” said CMG SVP/Radio ROB BABIN. “MARK KAYE, ERICK ERICKSON, and MARK ARUM each have a proven track record and commitment to our audience and communities. I have no doubt their success will continue as they expand to new dayparts and reach new audiences.”

