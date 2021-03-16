Nielsen Renewal

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM has signed a new multiyear extension for NIELSEN AUDIO measurement, including a continuation of PPM service in five markets and diary service in PUERTO RICO, plus measurement of SBS' AIRE RADIO NETWORK, NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH services, and the nationwide dataset.



“NIELSEN ratings are an indispensable part of showcasing our value to advertisers,” said SBS Pres./CEO/Chairman RAUL ALARCON. SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ added, “As our audio distribution and avenues to revenue expand, we are excited to have a long term agreement with NIELSEN which will support our strategy.”



“SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM’s decades long commitment to the NIELSEN looks forward to our collaboration with SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM and their advertisers who stand to benefit from the growing economic, social, cultural and political influence of the Hispanic market.”

