Sold

IDA-VEND COMPANY is selling Country KRLC-A, Country KMOK (THE OUTLAW 106.9), Top 40 KVTY (Y-105), and K226CT/LEWISTON, ID to MCVEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LLC for $350,000.

In other filings with the FCC, NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. is selling WFDX/ATLANTA, MI and W263CD/BOYNE CITY, MI to WILLIAM C. GLEICH for $180,000 ($80,000 in a promissory note, $100,000 at closing).

GOOD NEWS BROADCASTING CORPORATION has applied for an STA to operate KUAM-A/AGANA, GUAM from temporary facilities co-located with ADVENTIST WORLD RADIO shortwave KSDA after lease on permitted site went to a month-to-month basis.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were NEW LIFE STUDIOS, INC. (WCLC-A/JAMESTOWN, TN, transmitter failure; requesting extension beyond license expiration date due to pandemic) and BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORP. (W282BP/CHARLOTTE, manufacturing delays due to pandemic have in turn delayed relocation).

The sale by PAULINO BERNAL’s LA RADIO CHRISTIANA NETWORK INC. of KERB-F/KERMIT, TX to BRENDA C. DIAZ for a $150,000 note has been dismissed by the Commission; the license for the station was cancelled after a complaint that the station had been silent for as many as 13 years.

THE WIRELESS GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WNWS-F/JACKSON, TN to GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. for $1.825 million.

And GEORGIA-CAROLINA RADIOCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of W259CN/ELBERTON, GA (now W205CU/CLEMSON, SC) and TUGART PROPERTIES, LLC has closed on the sale of W267AD/CHEROKEE, NC to BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $325,000.

