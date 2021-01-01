U2 & YouTube Present Legendary Concerts (Wong/Shutterstock.com)

U2 and YOUTUBE announced MONDAY (3/15) it will present a series of legendary shows from the band called U2: THE VIRTUAL ROAD. The series will begin on March 17th and last for 48 hours only.

The legendary concert footage has been enhanced and re-mastered. The first concert will broadcast on ST. PATRICK'S DAY: U2 GO HOME: LIVE FROM SLANE CASTLE and celebrates the band's return to the legendary IRISH concert site on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2001, for their first performance on the banks of the RIVER BOYNE in over twenty years. And in an exclusive YOUTUBE performance, DERMOT KENNEDY will open the show with a solo performance recorded last week outside LOS ANGELES.

Here's the full schedule: March 17 - St Patrick's Day U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle - IRELAND 2001



March 25 U2: Live At Red Rocks, Denver, Colorado - USA 1983



April 1 Popmart: Live From Mexico City - MEXICO 1997



April 10 iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris - FRANCE 2015

In a joint statement the band said, "Every show is memorable for us, but these four particularly so… It's exciting to be on the road again… Embracing all the wonder of the virtual road… And especially exciting to be joined by such a brilliant line-up of fellow travelers in DERMOT KENNEDY, FONTAINES D.C., CARLA MORRISON, and FEU! CHATTERTON."

DAN CHALMERS, Director of YOUTUBE MUSIC for EMEA, said "It's fantastic that YOUTUBE is partnering with U2 for this exclusive broadcast. The four concerts featured in THE VIRTUAL ROAD are the most memorable and iconic in the band's history and indeed rock history at large. As one of the world's best-selling music artists, U2 have been at the top of the global rock scene for the past four decades. When they perform, the world takes notice - their performances are always a landmark moment for music lovers around the world. We're proud to be providing the platform for an artist that has come to embody the definitive live music experience."

To watch the series click here.

