For The Kids!

Congratulations to the team at 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA/ELMIRA, NY, who just wrapped a successful "CARES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON" for the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK.

Each station in the cluster took part in the fun: Top 40 WNKI, Country trimulcast WQBF/WCBF/WOBF, Rock WNGZ, Classic Rock WMTT, Classic Hits WPHD, and Classic Hip Hop WCBF-HD3. A total of $105,000 was raised from their efforts!

SCOTT FREE, PD/co-host of the SCOTT AND ALLY morning show told ALL ACCESS, "We have an amazing group of people here at 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA and I am so proud of everyone who helped to make this year's Radiothon such a success!"

