CJ Lusk to AIR 1

Former WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAY-FM/NETWORK Afternoon Show host CJ LUSK is headed to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian AIR1/NETWORK in the same role.

LUSK joins LAUREN LEE after she's been solo since OCTOBER, 2020, when MIKE SHAEFFER left. Check out the video explaining the new team show.

