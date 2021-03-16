MIW Mentees (l-r): Kirkman, Miller, Roper & Wilson

The MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO GROUP has announced its MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM's newest four candidates from the radio industry within sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines. Now in its 20th year, the program matches up-and-coming women in radio with female professionals recognized as leaders in all aspects of the industry. vCREATIVE, the nation’s leading provider of media workflow solutions, is serving as the lead sponsor of this year’s program.

The 2021 class includes RUBY RADIO/Northeast NEVADA National Accounts Director LISA KIRKMAN; COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA Integrated Sales Manager JENNA MILLER; NEUHOFF MEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, IL, On-Air Personality & Promotions Director TONEE ROPER; and iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY INDIANA Director Of Country Programming ASHLEY WILSON.

The mentoring program is named in the memory of MILDRED CARTER, who, along with her husband ANDREW "SKIP" CARTER, founded the first AFRICAN-AMERICAN-owned radio station in the U.S. in 1950, when they turned on KPRS/KANSAS CITY, MO. MRS. CARTER ran the CARTER BROADCAST GROUP for many years, after the death of SKIP, before turning over control of the company to her grandson MICHAEL CARTER in 1987.

vCREATIVE Co-Founder and President Emerita JINNY LADERER commented, “The privilege of supporting the professional growth and success of other women in radio invigorates a special sense of purpose within me, and following the mentees as they advance in their careers is truly rewarding. Understanding the benefits of leaning on my mentors as I grew my company, I fully recognize and admire the invaluable efforts of the MIW MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM.”

ENTERCOM VP Agency Partnerships LINDSAY ADAMS (formerly CERAJEWSKI) Chair of the 2021 MIW GROUP MENTORING COMMITTEE and a 2006 graduate of the program said, “The pandemic created such a demand and need for mentoring to aid in career development and advancement. The sheer quantity and quality of candidates desiring to develop their careers in audio tripled this year. Given the challenges we have all faced over this last year, the program will prove to be even more valuable to our 2021 mentees who highly reflect the excellence we’re seeing in applications. Let the mentoring begin!”

To read about these finalists and former mentees visit here.

