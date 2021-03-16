A Must-See Session

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event, bringing you actionable information that's relevant to the times we are living in to help you recover, and regrow your brands. The live stream action is set for APRIL 21 & 22 and when you sign up for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, you can live stream or watch on-demand, forever. You have unlimited access to the content across two devices whenever you'd like.

Registration is very inexpensive and easy ... just click here.

For just $150 (only $100 if you are out of work, and free to paying WWRS 2020 registrants) you will get full access to two days of cutting edge information across 15+ sessions. You'll have the ability to network and interact with and learn from thought leaders and experts across the audio spectrum, radio, streaming, podcasting about how to create your own personal recovery during this COVID-19 pandemic. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will add new and creative ideas to your growing arsenal of tools and contacts.

The Importance Of Accurate Nielsen Audio PPM/Diary Ratings & Metrics To Radio's Economic Recovery

Everyone has had a very hard year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has disrupted the US economy and disrupted radio listening patterns, not to mention just about all of our daily habits. The NIELSEN AUDIO RATINGS data is radio’s currency – what can we ask of NIELSEN to help rebuild radio’s story not just today, but to add to our credibility in the future?

A terrific group of expert speakers are ready to address these issues and more:

ERIC FARBER, Pres/CEO, RAB

ERIN CALLAHAN, Dir./Enterprise Partnerships, FUTURI

LAURA KUTSCHER, SVP/Sales Dir., NIELSEN AUDIO

PHILIPPE GENERALI, President/CEO, RCS

RON STONE, Pres/CEO, ADAMS RADIO GROUP

How Do I Register For The All Access Audio Summit?

Registration for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is easy ... just click here!

ALL ACCESS is working hard to bring you the most exciting and interactive virtual experience possible. Your input is critical!

We want to know who you want to see speak and what kinds of subject matter/content are relevant to you at this point in time? If you have thoughts you'd like to share, please click here! Or take our online survey, here.

To give you a taste of what we already have set, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is proud to announce that the following speakers are set to appear:

Send your questions for BOB PITTMAN to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

Look for more exciting announcements as we take your speaker and content suggestions here or take our survey here as we begin putting together an innovative and worthwhile two-day virtual event to plug you into what's going on in audio -- radio, streaming, podcasting -- at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, APRIL 21-22. Register now!

For more information email us here -- AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com

« see more Net News