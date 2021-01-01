Up +6%

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended DECEMBER 31, 2020.

"As I look back over the past year, I am extremely proud of TOWNSQUARE's performance, driven by our passionate and committed employees, our loyal audience and communities, and our resilient "Local First" operating strategy," commented CEO BILL WILSON. Our fourth quarter financial results reflect that performance as they exceeded our goals and expectations, and as we look at 2021, we believe that we will continue to see strong improvement and strong results in our business. In the fourth quarter, year over year net revenue declines significantly narrowed to -3%, from a low of -35% in the second quarter and -15% in the third quarter, and I am so proud to report that Adjusted EBITDA returned to growth, increasing +8% year over year. TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE, our digital monthly subscription business, excelled throughout the year, accelerating year over year net revenue growth in Q4 to +16% and generating over $70 million of revenue for the full year (+14% YoY) at a profit margin of approximately 30%. In total, digital net revenue increased +6% year over year, driven by both TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE and TOWNSQUARE IGNITE (our digital programmatic advertising platform), which grew net revenue by +11% year over year. With $162 million of 2020 digital net revenue, digital now accounts for approximately 44% of our total net revenue, further differentiating us in the local media marketplace. I am also pleased to reaffirm our expectation that TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE and TOWNSQUARE IGNITE will each generate $100 million in revenue in two to three years. 2020 served to accelerate TOWNSQUARE's transformation into a premier local media and digital marketing solutions company proudly super-serving markets outside the top 50 markets. Although we are proud of our roots and DNA in local radio and we continue to love local radio, 2020 was the year TOWNSQUARE became a 'Digital First' company,"

Fourth Quarter Highlights

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Net revenue decreased 3.2%, and 10.2% excluding political revenue

Net income increased $82.8 million to net income of $4.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% to $27.0 million

TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE net subscription revenue increased 16.3% to $18.8 million

TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE Adjusted Operating Income increased 24.0% to $5.9 million

Advertising net revenue decreased 4.5% and 12.9% excluding political revenue

Live Events net revenue decreased 99.5%

Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.15, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.18

TOWNSQUARE INTERACTIVE added approximately 850 net subscribers

« see more Net News